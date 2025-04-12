Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards enhancing critical healthcare services in Odisha and neighbouring states, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, announced the establishment of a skin bank at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

During his visit to the institute, Nadda stated the skin bank will harvest skin from donors within six hours of death and provide lifesaving grafts to patients with severe burns. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce dependency on similar centres located in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Lauding AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Nadda remarked the institution is on par with AIIMS Delhi in terms of infrastructure and service delivery.

The Union Health Minister also inaugurated the state-of-the-art Central Research Laboratory, designed to drive innovation in medical research and translational science.

“This facility will be a catalyst for scientific discovery and open doors to pioneering treatments and healthcare solutions,” said Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas.

In addition, Nadda laid the foundation stone for a new Multiutility and Gastronomy Block, which will house essential services for students, faculty, employees, and the general public. The block is intended to improve convenience, operational efficiency, and community engagement on campus.

As part of AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s digital transformation, Nadda also launched the revamped institutional website. The upgraded portal features patient-centric services, integrated functionalities, and a dedicated showcase of Odisha’s cultural heritage, aiming to streamline access to healthcare information and services.

Further strengthening public health infrastructure, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bhrugu Baxipatra Majhi, inaugurated the EHS Clinic and AMRIT Pharmacy, both of which are set to improve access to affordable medicines and essential healthcare services.

During his extensive visit, Nadda toured several key facilities including the Burn Centre, Swachhata Exhibition at the OPD Foyer, Integrated Health & Wellness Clinic, Rheumatology and Geriatric Clinic, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). He also planted a tree at Smruti Upavan, symbolising a commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

The Union Minister interacted with medical students, staff, and sanitary workers, offering words of encouragement and appreciation. His visit served as a morale booster for the AIIMS Bhubaneswar community.

Nadda was accompanied by several senior officials from AIIMS Bhubaneswar, including President Prof. (Dr.) Shailesh Kumar, Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, Dean (Academics) Prof. (Dr.) Prasanta Raghab Mohapatra, Dean (Examinations) Prof. (Dr.) Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Dean (Research) Prof. (Dr.) Satyaieet Misra, DDA Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, and Senior Administrative Officer Rasmi Ranjan Sethy.