Bhubaneswar: In a major step to ease daily traffic congestion between Palasuni and Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to construct a covered skywalk along the busy stretch.

The proposed skywalk will be around 500 metres long and will come up between Rasulgarh Square and Palasuni in the capital city. The project is estimated to cost about Rs 20 crore. This will be the first project of its kind in Bhubaneswar.

According to officials, the skywalk will be a covered pedestrian corridor with a shed on top, allowing people to walk comfortably during both day and night. Proper lighting arrangements will be installed to ensure safety after dark. Vehicles will continue to move on the road below, while pedestrians can use the elevated pathway without entering heavy traffic.

The move is aimed at reducing accidents and improving traffic management in the area, which witnesses heavy traffic every day.

The skywalk will be constructed on the left side for those coming from the Palasuni end. It will terminate before the Rasulgarh Chhak, where staircases will be provided for descent. The structure will be connected to the foot overbridge at Palasuni. The foot overbridge will serve as an access point to the skywalk, enabling pedestrians from both sides of the road to use it conveniently.

The NHAI has also shared a video showing how the skywalk will look after completion, offering a glimpse of the proposed design and facilities.

Watch Video: