Bhadrak: In a remarkable display of vigilance and smartness, villagers in Odisha’s Bhadrak district used a drone camera to capture a thief who had stolen midday meal rice from a local school and taken refuge in a pond. The dramatic incident unfolded at Charibatia village under Naikanidihi police limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a media report, four miscreants attempted to steal rice stored at the village school around 2 AM. As the villagers spotted them and raised an alarm, the thieves tried to flee. Though two of them managed to escape, one jumped into a nearby pond while another was caught by the villagers.

Determined not to let the thief slip away, the villagers surrounded the pond and devised a strategy to nab him. They set dry grass on fire around the water body’s perimeter to restrict any potential escape routes. Simultaneously, a drone camera was deployed for aerial surveillance, ensuring that the thief remained under constant watch.

After remaining in the pond for nearly two hours, the thief eventually came out. The villagers then overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

During interrogation, the two accused revealed their involvement in multiple thefts. They were targeting school supplies meant for the midday meal scheme.

“We are questioning them to identify other members of their gang. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen items,” a police officer said.