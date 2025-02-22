Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the passengers of a ‘Mo Bus’ after smoke erupted in the moving vehicle in Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

The incident took place while the bus was on its way to Cuttack city in the afternoon. Around 70 passengers, including a few children, were travelling in the bus, sources said.

Smoke erupted in the vehicle near Birupa barrage at Jagatpur. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle.

Suspecting it as a fire mishap, many passengers jumped off the bus through the windows.

Locals soon gathered at the spot and helped the bus staff to contain the smoke. The passengers were brought to Cuttack in another bus.

It is suspected that the smoke erupted in the Mo Bus due to some technical issues.