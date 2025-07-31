Subarnapur: The Subarnapur district administration declared a one-day holiday at Mahadevpali Government Upper Primary School under Binika block after rainwater stagnation inside the school premises led to the sighting of a venomous snake on campus.

The order was issued by the newly appointed Subarnapur Collector, Nruparaj Sahu, during his surprise visit to the school.

Reports said the school has long been facing waterlogging issues both inside and outside its premises following heavy rainfall. The stagnant water not only disrupts academic activities but has also become a breeding ground for dangerous reptiles, posing a threat to students and staff.

During the inspection, the Collector interacted with the students and teachers, and took photographs of the flooded classrooms and snake sightings. He immediately ordered the closure of the school for a day and assured prompt action to resolve the issue.

Teachers said that during the monsoon, the premises often remain submerged in knee-deep water for days, severely affecting regular classes. The situation has worsened with the presence of a venomous snake inside the classroom.