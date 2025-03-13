Bhubaneswar: Total 1859 deaths have occurred due to snakebites in past two years across Odisha, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari in Assembly.

As per preliminary report, 1150 people have died due to snakebites in 2023-24 FY and 709 snakebite deaths were reported in 2024-25 FY, the Minister told the House in a reply to BJD's Basta MLA Subasini Jena.

As per government provision, compensation amount is sanctioned by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to deceased persons families based on investigation and post-mortem reports.

"Of total snakebite deaths occured in 2023-24, compensation has been provided to families of 1022 deceased persons, 22 cases have been rejected following verification and 106 are pending in various levels," Pujari stated.

Similarly, total 435 deceased persons' families out of total 709 deaths have been granted compensation amount in 2024-25 FY. The government has rejected 8 snakebite death cases following investigation and 266 cases are pending in Tahasildar/sub-collector/collector levels due to lack of documents, he said.

While the highest number 99 snakebite deaths had occurred in Balasore district in 2023-24 FY followed by Cuttack (96) and Ganjam (90), Cuttack secured the top place with 66 snakebite deaths in 2024-25 FY.

Notably, the State government has announced snakebite death as the State Specific Disaster. As per the SDRF guidelines, the State government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation to next of kin through Disaster Assistance Payment and Monitoring Systems (DAMPS) portal.