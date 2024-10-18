Cuttack: October 21 marks the foundation day of Azad Hind Sarkar, Govt. of Akhand Bharat. On 21 Oct 1943, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had installed Azad Hind Sarkar. He often used to say "Independence is taken, never given".

"Strong nations celebrate their declaration of independence day. 4th of July is not the date when the British left America. They celebrate the date on which they had decided to go independent of the British Raj. Similarly should India be a strong country, we ought to celebrate 21 October, our declaration of Independence Day" said Suparno Satpathy, Chairman SNSMT (Smt. Nandini Satpathy Memorial Trust).

On Monday 21 Oct 2024 at 6am SNSMT shall mark India 's Declaration of Independence Day from it's petite but iconic address of 9, Pithapur, Cuttack.

This address used to be the headquarters of legendary revolutionary martyr Bhagabti Charan Panigrahi. The formation of Azad Hind Sarkar in 1943 has a connection with this address. Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi had been tortured to death in the custody of British India Police because of the said Declaration of Independence. His supreme sacrifice is dated 23 Oct 1943.

In 1968, Nandini Satpathy (the then Minister attached to PM of India) was at the core to mark the 25th anniversary of Azad Hind Govt. and in 2018 Narendra Modi (the then PM of India) was at the core to mark its 75th anniversary.