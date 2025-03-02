Bhubaneswar: Following the government's warning, the ineligible beneficiaries in massive number have started returning their ration cards in Odisha.

"So far, 80,000 ineligible beneficiaries have returned more than 12,000 ration cards, of which 4,500 are government employees,"informed Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

Everyday, 3000 to 4000 ineligible beneficiaries are surrendering their ration cards. The ration cards issued to 4 lakh dead beneficiaries have also been cancelled, he stated.

The Minister again appealed to ineligible beneficiaries to surrender their ration cards suo-motu.

"Those have Rs 10,000 monthly income in rural areas and Rs 15,000 in urban areas, kindly return your cards. The government will not take any action now. After returning the cards, the verification will be conducted again," Patra said.

He said that the department has received 1,500 new applications and 6 lakh applicants are already in waiting. The process of issuing them the cards under food security scheme will begin soon. The beneficiaries, who have filed income tax will be deducted after physical verification.