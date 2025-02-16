Bhubaneswar: Software and electronics exports from Odisha went up at an annual growth rate of 30 per cent from 2019-20 to 2023-24 financial year.

This was revealed by the Odisha Economic Survey 2024-25 tabled in the Assembly yesterday.

Software and electronics exports from Odisha have reached Rs 12,904.5 crore in 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 4,500 crore in 2019-20, recording annual growth rate of 30 per cent, said the survey report.

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, is emerging as the next IT/ITeS hub in the country. Now, several IT/ITeS companies are operating from the city, it added.

The state government had earlier revealed that exports of software and other IT products from Odisha grew manifold in between 1993-94 and 2023-24 fiscal.

“The exports of software and IT products from Odisha have been growing steadily over the years. The state had exported IT products to the tune of Rs 27 lakh only in 1993-94 financial year. The figure has gone up to estimated Rs 7,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal,” said Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly in July, last year.

Odisha had exported IT products worth Rs 180 crore in 2000-2001 financial year and the figure was Rs 1,376 crore in 2010-11 fiscal. IT exports from the state stood at Rs 2,900 crore in 2015-16 financial year, revealed the data provided by the Minister in the House.

According to the Minister, demand for software products from Odisha has been growing in the international market. The state is now exporting software products to several countries across the Globe, he added.

Notably, several IT majors including Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, Accenture, Cognizant, and Deloitte have opened their units in Odisha capital here in last few years. Hundreds of IT professionals have been employed by these companies.