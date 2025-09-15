Baripada: In a tragic turn of events, a man lost his life in a road accident while accompanying his father’s body home for cremation in Thakurmunda block of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

According to reports, 65-year-old Gopabandhu Nayak of Mituani village had been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, after he complained of chest pain triggered by high blood pressure. He, however, passed away during treatment.

His son, Shubh, was bringing the body back to their native village in an ambulance. On the way, near Madhapur, he stepped out of the vehicle to fetch water when a pickup van hit him. Shubh sustained multiple fractures in his legs and arm.

He was first rushed to Jajpur Road Hospital and later referred to SCB Hospital, as his condition worsened. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.