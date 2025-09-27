Bhubaneswar: Hard work is the key to achieve success in life. This has become true for Rupak Kumar Sahu and Gadadhar Behera who cracked the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2023.

Rupak, the son of a mason from Ganjam, has secured 233 rank while Gadadhar, the son of a street vendor from Konark, got 290 rank in OCS Examination-2023, the results of which were announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) yesterday.

Born to Kailash Chandra Sahu and Susama Sahu of Mundamarai under Dharakote block in Ganjam, Rupak completed up to Class-V in his village school before moving to a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to study till Class-X.

After completing his graduation from Hinjilicut Science College, Rupak, the fourth child of his parents, joined a postal job. He started preparation for the OCS Examination on the advice of some well-wishers, including his teachers Santosh Kumar Patra and Ganesh Chandra Patra.

“I have qualified in the OCS Examination due to the blessings of may parents and teachers. As a civil servant, I will try my best for proper implementation of the plans and programmes of the government,” said Rupak.

The story of Gadadhar is equally inspiring. His father Gangadhar had moved to Konark in Puri district from Podapatna village in Khurda in 1992.

Gangadhar sells ice-creams at the seaside town to earn a livelihood for his family. Gadadhar, the eldest child of his parents, studied up to Class-VIII in government schools at Konark before moving to a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) to complete his intermediate (Plus-II).

With an ambition to do something big in life, Gadadhar did BTech from an institute in Uttarakhand and MTech in Chennai. Gadadhar has received laurels from several quarters for his success in the OCS Examination-2023.