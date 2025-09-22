Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 people have been killed over sorcery suspicions in last 10 years in Rayagada district of Odisha, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly today.

Responding to a query by Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy on measures taken by the State Government to spread awareness against superstitions, data on witchcraft-related deaths in last decade and police action, Majhi replied that proactive measures are being taken to promote scientific temper over blind beliefs in rural areas. "As per State Police records, 10 people have been killed over suspicion of practising black magic in last 10 years in Rayagada district. In the same period, as many as 63 cases of people dying or being attacked in sorcery-related rituals have been registered with the local police," the CM replied.

He further answered that police have been taking stringent action against those found guilty of causing harm, violence or being responsible in ritualistic murders. Apart from penalising offenders, various programmes are being organised to educate people against following such superstitious practices.

On the question by the Congress legislator regarding prevalence of social ostracisation in Rayagada, Majhi highlighted that no case of community exclusion has been registered in the district.