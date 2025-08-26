Sundargarh: A pall of gloom has enveloped Tamada village under Gurundia block following the tragic death of two siblings due to snakebite.

According to reports, six-year-old Ernum Lakra and his nine-year-old sister Ibaleena Lakra were sleeping alongside their parents in their house yesterday night. Around 10 pm, both children suddenly woke up complaining of being bitten. Their parents soon discovered a common krait inside the house. Fortunately, another sibling, Aplina Lakra, and the parents escaped unhurt.

The two children were immediately rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital, but despite efforts, they succumbed to the venom around 7 am today.

Upon receiving information, the Chandiposh police reached the hospital, conducted an inquest, and facilitated the post-mortem examination. The bodies were later handed over to the grieving family.

The incident has left the entire village in deep sorrow and shock.