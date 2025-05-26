Puri: Snehasish Ganguly, elder brother of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, and his wife Arpita Ganguly narrowly escaped a tragic incident on Sunday after the speedboat they were riding overturned during a water adventure in Puri sea.

As per reports, the couple was part of a tourist group enjoying water sports when the mishap occurred. Video footage from the scene shows the boat floating upside down in turbulent waters while lifeguards rushed to rescue those on board. Rescue personnel deployed rubber floats to ensure the tourists’ safety.

Arpita Ganguly, visibly shaken by the ordeal, alleged negligence on the part of the boat operators. She claimed the boat was unstable because it was carrying fewer passengers than its capacity, which contributed to its instability.

"The sea was rough, and though the boat was built for 10 people, only three or four were allowed on it. This was the last trip of the day. Despite our concerns, the operators insisted it was safe," she recounted.

She said the boat was hit by a strong wave shortly after venturing into the sea, leading to its capsize.

“If the lifeguards hadn’t reached us on time, things could’ve ended very differently. I’m still shaken by what happened. I believe if there were more people on the boat, it might not have flipped,” she added.

She urged the government to tighten regulations around water sports in the region.

“Authorities should consider banning such activities here. I intend to write to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister once I return to Kolkata, requesting a complete stop to these water sports,” she said.

Watch Video: