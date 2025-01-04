Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government decided to establish Southern Odisha Development Council (SODC) for inclusive development in southern region of the state.

This was decided at first meeting of task force, formed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in December last year, after holding discussions with various stakeholders on the contours of the development council for southern Odisha.

The SODC will be formed including seven districts -- Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

The task force also decided to constitute a statutory committee for establishing the SODC.

"It was decided at the meeting to include 7 districts in South Odisha Vikas Parishad (Southern Odisha Development Council). All the blcoks of these seven districts will be included in the council that will help in the development of southren part of Odisha. However, there is a need to form a statutory committee. Also, it was decided that those who have not joined the task force should be included next time," said School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond, the Chairman of the SODC task force, after the meeting.

On December 2, 2024, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced a 13-member high-level task force headed by School and Mass Education Minister to finalise the roadmap and modalities for the proposed SODC.

He directed the panel to start its work immediately and submit its report within 30 days.

The task force will hold discussions with various stakeholders and seek their opinions on the contours of the development council which includes its form and jurisdiction.