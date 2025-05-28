Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

This marks the early arrival of monsoon in the state, as the Southwest Monsoon usually arrives in Odisha in the first half of June every year.

The effect of the monsoon was mainly felt in the southern region of Odisha. It covered the entire Malkangiri and Koraput districts and some parts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Gajapati districts.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, most parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and remaining parts of the westcentral Bay of Bengal today," the IMD said.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts Northeastern states, some parts of West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2 days, the IMD added.