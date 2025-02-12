Bhubaneswar: Plans for a greenfield airport at Paradip took flight today after Odisha's 3rd High Power Committee (HPC) on aviation-related developments in the State discussed the project. During the HPC meeting under chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at the Lok Seva Bhawan, directives were issued to the officials for land identification and feasibility studies.

Discussion was also held on development of the Shree Jagannath International Airport (SJIA) at Puri. In order to enhance regional connectivity, emphasis was put on upgradation of key airports including Jeypore, Amarda Road, and Utkela. The issues on land acquisition and forest clearance were addressed during the meeting. The Works Department was tasked to expedite these developments as the nodal agency.

The meeting also deliberated on the revised Small Aircraft Scheme (SAS) to enhance air connectivity between remote locations such as Jeypore, Malkangiri, and Jharsuguda, focusing on affordable travel options.

The restructuring of the Directorate of Aviation was reviewed, with proposals for modern infrastructure and enhanced manpower to support the State’s growing aviation landscape.

The Chief Secretary stressed on the crucial role of aviation in driving economic growth, tourism, and connectivity for an empowered Odisha.

"Odisha is fast emerging as an aviation hub with world-class infrastructure, enhanced air connectivity, and forward-thinking policies. These developments are pivotal in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’," he stated.

Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhee deliberated on extending financial support through Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for airline operators such as IndiGo, Alliance Air, and IndiaOne Air to boost domestic and international air traffic from Odisha.

She also highlighted on building a skilled aviation workforce through establishment of the Aviation Security Training Institute (ASTI) at Chandaka.

The Development Commissioner-cum-ACS, Principal Secretaries of Law, Finance, Works, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, H&FW, Tourism along with senior officials from the H&UD, C&T Department, IDCO and Biju Patnaik International Airport also attended the HPC meeting.