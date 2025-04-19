Bhubaneswar: Spain has expressed interest in forging a long-term, technology-led partnership with Odisha, said Ambassador of Spain to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, during a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting, held at Lok Seva Bhawan, highlighted mutual opportunities for collaboration across sectors. Official sources said the Spanish envoy appreciated Odisha’s dynamic and rapidly evolving industrial ecosystem.

Chief Minister Majhi cited the investment by TIMAB Magnesium India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the French-Spanish Groupe Roullier, as an example of the growing international interest in Odisha. The company is establishing a ₹90-crore refractory manufacturing unit in Khordha, expected to create over 300 employment opportunities.

Majhi also spotlighted Odisha’s newly launched Renewable Energy Policy, inviting leading Spanish companies such as Siemens Gamesa, Acciona, and Iberdrola to explore investment opportunities in solar parks, offshore wind farms, and green hydrogen projects. He particularly welcomed Spanish expertise in floating solar solutions and energy storage technologies.

Further, the Odisha Chief Minister urged prominent Spanish apparel brands including ZARA, Desigual, and Mango to consider Odisha as a sourcing hub and a potential site for joint innovation centers within the State’s integrated textile parks. He underscored Odisha’s skilled workforce and proactive policy environment as major advantages for global investors.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahoo, and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Kumar Sharma.