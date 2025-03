Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly today witnessed a ruckus by the Congress members, as a result of which the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 PM.

Holding placards, the Congress MLAs staged a protest in the House over the alleged rise in crime against women in the state. They also resorted to sloganeering.

Amid pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till noon.

Later, the Congress legislators staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of the Odisha Assembly.