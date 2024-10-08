Bhubaneswar: In a first-of-its-kind measure to protect wildlife, Odisha will set up Special Courts for trial of wildlife related cases.

The Special Courts will come up in each district of the State. The Courts of the Chief Judicial Magistrate or Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate will function as the Special Courts, mentioned a letter written by the Special Officer of the Orissa High Court to the Principal Secretary of Law Department.

The letter requested the Law Department to place the matter before the Government for issuance of a notification in this regard.

In Sundargarh district only, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sundargarh and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rourkela will act as the two Special Courts.

In the country, Odisha is the first state to establish Special Courts for wildlife cases.