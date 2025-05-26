Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department will bring out special editions of ‘Odisha Review’ and ‘Utkal Prasanga’ to mark the first anniversary of BJP government in Odisha.

The Mohan Charan Majhi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha will complete its one year in office on June 12.

“Special editions of Odisha Review and Utkal Prasanga would be brought out to mark the completion of new state government’s one year in office,” said the I&PR Department.

Articles on the achievements, including the new schemes and initiatives launched by the state government in last one year, will be published in the special editions of the two magazines, added the Department.

The state government has invited articles from interested individuals for the special editions of Odisha Review and Utkal Prasanga.

“The state government has invited contributions from interested individuals for the special editions of the two magazines to showcase its achievements during last one year before people. Interested individuals can send their articles through email ([email protected]),” said I&PR Department.