Bhubaneswar: The Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (Special OTET), which was earlier postponed due to question paper leak, will be conducted on August 31, announced Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today.

As per notification released by the Board, the exam will be held in two sittings -- first sitting from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and second sitting from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The candidates can download their admit card on August 22 at official website of the BSE, Odisha.

More than 75,000 teachers have been registered to appear in the examination.

The Special OTET, scheduled to be held on July 20 this year for in-service primary school teachers across the state, was postponed due to question paper leak incident.

A total of 75,403 in-service primary teachers had applied for the Special OTET. However, the Board abruptly postponed the exam one day prior after authorities uncovered a question-paper leak.

Meanwhile, Odisha Crime Branch, which is probing the OTET paper leak incident, has arrested all six persons including the prime accused.

A data entry operator who is working in the Board of Secondary Examination office was found to be the main culprit in the case, informed Vinaytosh Mishra, Odisha Crime Branch DGP.

"He (the prime suspect) accessed the laptop containing the exam question paper and circulated its contents to accomplices," he said.