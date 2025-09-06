Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today announced the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) will be conducted on September 27.

The exam, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Cuttack, will be held in two sittings: Paper I: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, Paper II: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the board’s official website — www.bseodisha.ac.in — starting September 17.

The Special OTET had earlier been cancelled twice — first due to a question paper leak, and later after the rescheduled exam set for August 31 was also called off.