Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police will set up a special wing to trace the Bangladeshi nationals who have illegally entered the state.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch had arrested as many as 10 Bangladeshi infiltrators at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station in the capital city here on March 9.

During investigation, the officials elicited crucial information from Md. Hasim, one of the arrested Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Hasim reportedly told the STF officials that a racket was involved in the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

The members of the racket were facilitating the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals through Indo-Bangla border in Assam. They were reportedly charging around Rs 35,000 per person.

The Bangladeshi citizens were crossing the Indo-Bangla border at night. After crossing the border, the infiltrators used to travel to various states of India, including Odisha, by road.

During the investigation, the STF officials also came to know about the involvement of a middleman, Jagdish Das, in the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

The middleman was arranging fake Aadhaar cards, Voter IDs and other documents for the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Members of the racket had facilitated the unauthorized entry of many Bangladeshi nationals into India and sent at least 40 infiltrators to Delhi and Bangalore, revealed the STF.