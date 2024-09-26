Salipur (Cuttack): The Odisha Excise department seized a huge quantity of spurious liquor from a bar at a local market in Cuttack district today.

A team of 10 officials of Cuttack Excise conducted a raid at S R Bar located at Nischintakoili market on Cuttack-Kendrapara Road and seized spurious liquor and other materials such as caps and stickers used for bottling.

The excise personnel detained three persons in this connection.

Worth mentioning, the Excise department has been carrying out crackdown at various places across the state to check the illegal sale and manufacturing of spurious liquor in the wake of a hooch tragedy that claimed at least five lives in Ganjam district last month.

According to reports, 20 people from Chikiti area were hospitalised after consuming country-made liquor sold near Maoundpur village on August 19. Of them, five died due to the toxic effects of the spurious liquor.