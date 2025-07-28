Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh has alerted all collectors in view of thunderstorm with lightning warning for several districts of Odisha on July 29.

The SRC has asked the Collectors to keep the administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

“People may be advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during thunderstorm and lightning. Besides, they should avoid going to waterlogged areas,” said the SRC in his communique to the district Collectors.

Besides, the Collectors have been asked to submit reports on the damage caused due to lightning, heavy rain and floods immediately to the state government.

As per the IMD prediction, heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj on July 29.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati on the day.

This apart, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha on Tuesday, said the IMD.