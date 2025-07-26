Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner alerted all collectors in view of heavy rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha due to Depression over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand.

As per the IMD's special bulletin today, Depression is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in some parts of Odisha till July 28 morning.

The IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings for following districts.

From July 26 to July 27 morning: Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at a few places over the district of Sundargarh.

Yellow warning: Heavy rain and thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh and Sonepur.

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Boudh and Balangir.

From July 27 morning to July 28 morning: Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

In view of possible rainfall activity due to depression, the SRC asked the collectors of districts under orange and yellow warnings to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality,

People are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning.

The SRC asked the collectors to submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to lightning, heavy rain and flood immediately.