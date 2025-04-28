Cuttack: Sri Sri University (SSU), in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, organised the 55th Day Countdown Program titled ‘Yogotsav’ yesterday on April 27 (Sunday) as part of the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

The theme for the International Day of Yoga 2025, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” was emphasized throughout the event. The observance of this day aims to highlight how yoga can contribute to achieving the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, especially those focused on health, education, gender equality and climate action.

The event began with an inspiring opening address by Swami Satyachaitanya, Director of Operations at Sri Sri University. He highlighted the significance of the 2025 theme and emphasized how yoga can foster holistic well-being for the planet and its inhabitants.

A 40-minute yoga session followed by the inaugural speech, conducted under the expert guidance of Mr. Pintu Mahato, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health and Wellness. Five students from the Yogic Science program assisted throughout the session, demonstrating various yoga postures and practices. The session concluded with a guided meditation by Gurudev.

The event saw an overwhelming turnout of more than 800 participants, including 600 external participants from organizations such as NDRF, CRPF, CISF, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya and Gurukul Arihant, along with 255 internal participants from the Sri Sri University community, including students, faculty and staff.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks, recognizing the dignitaries, participants, students, and the event team for their contributions to the success of Yogotsav.