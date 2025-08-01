Bhubaneswar: Amid mounting concerns from servitors over the prolonged absence of a Managing Committee and delay in Ratna Bhandar inventory, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Friday said the new Srimandir Managing Committee will be constituted shortly, and the process of counting valuables inside Ratna Bhandar will begin soon after.

“We will constitute the new Managing Committee very soon. Once the committee grants permission, the process of shifting valuables into the inner Ratna Bhandar will commence,” said Harichandan.

He added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has nominated two officials to participate in the much-awaited inventory process of the temple’s treasure trove.

“Based on our request, the RBI has selected two members to oversee the counting of valuables belonging to Lord Jagannath. Once the items are moved from the strong rooms to the inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar, we will notify the RBI of the schedule. The inventory will then be conducted in the presence of the nominated officials,” the Minister added.

The Srimandir Managing Committee, which plays a pivotal role in overseeing the affairs of the 12th-century shrine, has remained defunct since its tenure ended in August 2024. The delay in forming a new committee has drawn criticism from temple servitors and devotees alike, with many raising concerns over administrative inaction on critical matters like the Ratna Bhandar inventory and Ratha Jatra stampede.