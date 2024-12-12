Jharsuguda: Fuelling the growth of the Indian aviation and with the vision of making air travel accessible for all, the government of India launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN scheme. In its endeavour to support the Government of India’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group and a leading player in India’s aviation industry announced the launch of a new destination –Jharsuguda (JRG).

Starting 1st January, Jharsuguda will be connected to Hyderabad daily and from 1st February 2025, this will be further

expanded with seamless connectivity to Raipur (RPR), Hyderabad (HYD) and Lucknow (LKO). This strategic expansion brings the total destinations to 24 and marks a significant milestone in Star Air's mission to enhance regional connectivity across the country, making travel more accessible, convenient, and affordable for its passengers.

Jharsuguda, known as the “Powerhouse of Odisha,” is an industrial hub celebrated for its diverse demographics, culture, and languages. This connectivity will significantly boost tourism and economic links among Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Raipur. Due to its rich diversity, Jharsuguda is often called "Little India" and boasts numerous tourist attractions, cultural heritage sites, and industrial centers. By strengthening connections between these dynamic cities, Star Air aims to enhance regional connectivity through cultural exchange and shared heritage. Both visitors and locals will benefit from increased interactions, allowing them to embrace the unique traditions, arts, and histories of these cities. Ultimately, economic growth and tourism development will pave the way for more opportunities, driving sustainable regional growth.

Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, of Star Air, said “The launch of new destinations connecting Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jharsuguda, and Raipur represents a significant step forward in Star Air’s mission to strengthen regional connectivity across India. These flights aim to provide passengers with greater convenience while contributing to the growth of trade, tourism, and economic opportunities in these regions. With each new connection, Star Air reaffirms its dedication to linking underserved cities with major hubs and making seamless, affordable travel a reality."

Fostering the last-mile connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Star Air has recently announced a pioneering plan to expand its fleet to 25 aircraft over the next three years. This fleet expansion underscores Star Air's commitment to “Connecting Real India” by enhancing access to quality air travel in underserved areas. The airline currently boasts a fleet of 9 aircraft, comprising 4 Embraer E175s and 5 Embraer E145s, positioning it well for future growth and connectivity.