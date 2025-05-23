Bhubaneswar: Taking a significant step towards digitally empowering startups, Startup Odisha, an initiative under the MSME Department, Government of Odisha, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PhonePe Private Limited, one of India’s leading digital payment platforms. The signing ceremony took place at the O-Hub Building in Bhubaneswar.

The MoU was formally signed by Kamaljit Das, Chief Administrative Officer, Startup Odisha, and Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer, Merchant Business at PhonePePrivate Private Limited.

This MoU signing ceremony with PhonePe Private Limited will ensure ease of doing business and enable startups registered with Startup Odisha to seamlessly access PhonePe’s suite of digital payment and business technology services, helping them streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and scale faster.

This reflects the vision and leadership of Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha, and Chairman, Startup Odisha, who has been consistently spearheading efforts to bring global and national corporate partnerships to Odisha. His strategic approach focuses on fostering innovation, building institutional linkages, creating impactful opportunities, and nurturing the startup ecosystem in Odisha.

As part of the agreement, Startup Odisha will refer eligible startups to PhonePe, and PhonePe will provide onboarding support and access to its cutting-edge digital infrastructure.

Through this MoU, startups registered with Startup Odisha will be able to access PhonePe’s wide range of services including payment technology solutions, marketing, and promotional support, subject to the platform’s onboarding policies and verification processes. This MoU will also facilitate seamless digital payment services for startups across various platforms, thereby fostering a cashless and technology-driven business environment.

With this partnership, Startup Odisha continues to build a digitally inclusive, innovation-driven startup ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to positioning Odisha among the top startup hubs in India.