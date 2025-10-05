Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Bar Council has urged the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice BR Gavai to fill up the vacant posts of judges in Orissa High Court.

A delegation of Odisha State Bar Council led by its president Shitanshu Mohan Dwivedy met the CJI during his visit to the state recently and raised the issue of vacant posts of judges in Orissa HC.

The Orissa HC has altogether 19 judges against the sanctioned strength of 37. Moreover, four judges of the High Court are slated to retire in 2026, the delegation informed the CJI.

Besides, Odisha has no representation in the Supreme Court (SC) since last several years, the delegation pointed out during the meeting with the CJI.

Delay in the appointment of judges to the vacant posts in Orissa HC has affected the disposal of cases. Besides, the serving judges are facing severe workloads, pleaded the delegation.

The CJI assured the delegation to discuss all these issues with the Chief Justice of Orissa HC.

Among others, Bar Council of India representative Bhakta Bhusan Barik, and Odisha State Bar Council vice president Rajeev Kumar Mohanty and executive president Arupananda Das were present during the meeting.