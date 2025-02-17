Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while tabling the State Budget 2025-26 in the Assembly today, proposed a series of strategic road projects in Odisha.

The road projects will enhance connectivity between major ports and districts with hinterlands, propelling the state onto a fast track growth trajectory, said the Chief Minister in his Budget speech.

The road projects include Atal Expressway linking Motu in Malkangiri to Tiring in Mayurbhanj and six road corridors: Jharsuguda-Balasore, Nuapada-Astarang, Brundabahal-Gopalpur, Berhampur-Jeypore, Jeypore-Rourkela and Rourkela-Jaleswar.

These road projects will not only strengthen Odisha’s logistics network but also fuel industrial expansion, trade and employment, added the Chief Minister.

Majhi announced that state highways would be converted to 4-lane standards for better connectivity. Similarly, major district roads and other district roads would be developed to 2-lane standards under Road Development Programme (RDP).

In the Budget proposal, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, allocated Rs 6,502 crore for the improvement of 3,000 km of roads and the development of Berhampur-Jeypore Greenfield Expressway.

According to the Chief Minister, connectivity to major tourist destinations, ports, railway stations, airports, and industrial and mining clusters would be taken up under the RDP.

A ring road would be built in Barbil in Keonjhar district to spur economic growth and ease vehicular movement in the mineral rich region.