Bhubaneswar: The state government will establish new universities and engineering colleges in Odisha to boost the education sector.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced this while presenting the Budget proposal for 2026-27 fiscal in the Assembly today.

The state government will establish four new universities in Odisha. The new universities will be set up at the districts headquarters towns of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda.

Similarly, two new government engineering colleges will come up at Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district and Balangir, said the Chief Minister.

The state government has also planned to open altogether five campuses of the World Skill Center across the state by 2036. The state will have at least seven campuses of World Skill Centre by 2047.

“The government has allocated Rs 278 crore for setting up of two campuses of World Skill Center at Sambalpur and Berhampur,” said Majhi.

In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister also proposed to set up three Ayurvedic medical colleges and two homoeopathic medical colleges in the state.

The Ayurvedic medical colleges will come up in Gajapati, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts while the homoeopathic medical colleges will be set up in Nayagarh and Nuapada. The state government has allocated Rs 140 crore for this purpose, stated the Chief Minister.

Steps will be taken for the establishment of burn units at Puri, Burla, Koraput, Berhampur hospitals as well as at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, he added.