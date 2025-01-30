Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued guidelines for the implementation of "Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha" (BGBO) scheme that aims to give a significant boost to the rural economy through the development of infrastructure.

"The scheme aims at bridging the critical gaps leading to accelerated and inclusive growth of rural Odisha by taking up various sustainable developmental projects. This will substantially lead to development of varied forms of infrastructure and will act as a gateway to fulfil the objectives of Bikashita Odisha," reads a notification issued by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department on January 28.

As per the guidelines, various projects like roads, bridges, culverts etc. (both inter and intra village roads) can be built under the scheme.

It further advised that unconnected villages/habitations in PVTGs, Maoist dominated, remote hilly areas shall be connected through intra and inter village roads.

It also mandates for the construction of civic assets and amenities like Kalyan Mandap, community center, bathing ghat, changing room near ponds/river banks, market sheds, construction of drains, Bhagabat Tungi, bhoga mandaps etc in villages across the state under the BGBO scheme.

Funds under the scheme can also be used for the improvement and development of educational and sports infrastructure in the rural areas of the state.

The local administration has also been advised to utilise the funds to improve need based micro tourism spots in villages.

"Maximum up to 5 per cent of the total sanctioned amount can be utilised for new innovative projects for community use. Projects of similar nature taken up by the PR & DW department and other departments can be dovetailed/converged under the scheme," added the notification.

It further directed that projects with estimates less than Rs 3 lakh shall not be taken up under the scheme.

It also advised that ongoing projects under erstwhile 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' (AONO) can be completed under this new scheme provided minimum 20 per cent expenditure has been incurred.

The PR & DW department further clarified that the projects should be of developmental nature. It also informed that funds will be allocated strategically, for priority projects and with provisions for underdeveloped and marginalized areas to ensure equitable development.

"Funds will be allocated to Zilla Parishads and subsequently Zilla Parishad will allocate the funds to Blocks/ GPs on the basis of the population of the Block and GP respectively," informed the PR & DW department notification.

Gram Sabhas in villages will prepare a need-based Five Year Perspective Plan and on the basis of which Annual Action Plan for each financial year will be prepared by Blocks.

The Technical Committee at Block and the Panchayat Samiti level will scrutinise the projects list submitted by the GPs before recommending the list to District Collector for final approval.

Panchayat Samitis in the state will execute the projects in their respective areas while the district collectors will supervise the proper implementation of the projects.

It is pertinent here to mention that the new BJP government has launched the "Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha" scheme by replacing the erstwhile Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme of the previous BJD government.

The BJP government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore under the scheme for the financial year 2024-25.

