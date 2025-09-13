Cuttack: Inaugurating a State-level juvenile justice consultation programme at the Odisha Judicial Academy, Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Harish Tandon emphasised the importance of strong institutional mechanisms and community-based efforts to protect girls from violence, child marriage, and exploitation.

He shared his personal experiences and analysed various provisions of The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

He was hopeful discussions during technical sessions would bring out some ideas or solutions which would help in safeguarding the girl child and bring them towards a safer and enabling environment.

The programme titled, ‘Safeguarding the Girl Child: Towards a Safer and Enabling Environment for Her in India’ was oragnised by the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of Orissa in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development, and UNICEF.

In the inaugural session Justice Savitri Ratho, Judge and Chairperson, the Juvenile Justice Committee, the High Court of Orissa, highlighted the objective of the consultation and discussed about women’s empowerment in historical times which is a story of both reverence and resistance.

Setting the context of the consultation she said safeguarding the girl child is not a just a responsibility; it’s a promise to our future and an obligation. When a girl is safe, empowered, and truly free, the world knows real progress. We must stand united to uphold her rights as a fundamental duty, ensuring her access to education, healthcare, and equal opportunities.

Justice A. K. Mohapatra, Editor in chief of the Newsletter and member, the Juvenile Justice Committee, the High Court of Orissa, delivered a brief introduction of the Newsletter Sishu Surakhya which was started in the year 2017.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon unveiled the 2025 edition of Sishu Surakhya, the newsletter of the Juvenile Justice Committee.

Monisha Benerjee, Director, the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), highlighted the urgency of the issue safeguarding the girl child is not just a developmental agenda; it's a matter of justice, dignity, and the kind of society we want to build.

Speaking on the occasion, William Hanlon, Jr., Chief of the Field Office, UNICEF Odisha, said, violence against children is not just a breach of fundamental human rights but a pressing public health crisis that leaves a lasting impact on the lives of children and society at large.

Hanlon Jr. also emphasised the need to take a collaborative approach, stating, "Ending violence against girls and all children is not just necessary; it is possible. By strengthening our laws, raising awareness, and fostering strong collaboration across all sectors—from government to civil society—we can create a future where every child is safe, valued, and able to thrive."

The consultation brought together Judges of the High Court of Orissa, senior Government officials, Judicial officers, law enforcement authorities, child rights experts, and representatives from various departments to reflect on progress, challenges, and the way forward in ensuring the safety and well-being of the girl child in Odisha.

Officials from the Departments of Women and Child Development, School and Mass Education, Health and Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and Odisha Police shared departmental initiatives and committed to stronger coordination for child protection.

Justice M.S. Raman, Judge and member Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of Orissa proposed the vote of thanks.

The consultation concluded with a call for collective action and stronger partnerships to create a safer and more enabling environment for every girl child in Odisha.