Bhubaneswar: Providing a transformative leap in power distribution network management and operational excellence, a state-of-the-art Power Distribution Technology Centre was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister KV Singh Deo today.

The cutting-edge technology hub of TPCODL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Odisha Government, integrates advanced Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) systems, along with a 24x7 Power System Control Centre (PSCC). This helps ensuring real-time network monitoring, seamless system operations, and uninterrupted power supply across Odisha.

The Power Distribution Technology Centre will help improve the resilience of the power distribution network while ensuring seamless operations across the state.

"The Power Distribution Technology Centre is a key step in making Odisha a hub of distribution excellence. With advanced infrastructure and technologies, it ensures resilient and reliable power for the state. It reflects our vision for a future-ready energy ecosystem that supports both consumers and industries. I commend Tata Power for its unwavering commitment to strengthening power distribution in Odisha." said the Deputy Chief Minister.

It is also equipped with Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS), to ensure enhanced network reliability and precise operational control. The Geographical Information System (GIS) technology streamlines asset management and consumer indexing, while the Utility Data Stream (UDS) automates energy audits through seamless integration of GIS, billing, and meter management. Real-time weather monitoring and satellite communication further bolster connectivity and operational continuity.

The PSCC manages the 33 kV network, encompassing 224 SCADA-integrated primary substations and their associated 11 kV infrastructure, reinforcing network reliability and efficiency.

At the heart of the facility lies a robust Data Centre, housing over 100 racks and 400+ servers. This infrastructure supports critical consumer-facing applications like websites, mobile apps, call centres, and billing systems.

In addition to its technological capabilities, the centre bolsters disaster recovery mechanisms for all four Tata Power led Odisha DISCOMs.

The PSCC serves as the Main Control Centre (MCC) for TPCODL and as the Backup Control Centre (BCC) for TPWODL, TPSODL, and TPNODL, ensuring business continuity during any potential disruptions. The BCC located in Sambalpur, plays a critical role in maintaining uninterrupted operations across Odisha.

Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary; Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power; Sanjay Banga, President T&D; Tata Power, CEOs of Tata Power led Odisha discoms- TPCODL, TPSODL, TPWODL and TPNODL and other senior officials from the Government and Tata Power were also present at the occasion.