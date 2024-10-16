Bhubaneswar: Statues of eminent personalities will be installed in different locations across the state. The Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture took a decision regarding the construction and installation of these statues.

A meeting chaired by Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj was held to discuss the proposals received from various public representatives, distinguished individuals and district administrations. Following detailed deliberations, a list was prepared for the construction and installation of statues of these personalities.

As part of the plan, statues of Bhajan Samrat Bhikari Bal in Kendrapara, Dharmasingh Mandhata Majhi in Balangir, Kuntala Kumari Sabat and poet Shekhar Chintamani Mohanty in Bhubaneswar, Kabisamrat Upendra Bhanja in Berhampur, Gokulananda Mahanty in Bhadrak, Ratana Nayak in Keonjhar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Veer Surendra Sai in Sambalpur, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Madhusudan Das and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Cuttack, Gangadhar Meher in Bargarh, Fakir Mohan Senapati and BaghaJatin in Balasore, Buddhist scholar Diganaga in Puri's Delang, Tamma Dora in Malkangiri and Baji raut in Bhuban have been finalized for installation. Statues of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and the first Odia Shankaracharya Shridhara Swami will also be installed.

The Minister highlighted that these great personalities have played a pivotal role in shaping our independence and identity. Through their writings, they have enriched the Odia language and literature, while upholding the values of Odisha's culture and heritage.

Their contributions, whether in the fight for independence or the preservation of language and culture, are invaluable and sources of perpetual respect. These personalities are an enduring inspiration for the youth.

The state government has thus prioritised the construction and installation of these statues across Odisha, ensuring their legacy remains alive for future generations, added the Minister.