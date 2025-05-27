Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed all Collectors to remain prepared ahead of the possible rainfall and thunderstorm due to the forecasted formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

"Submit a report on the damage, if occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning and rainfall immediately for information of the government," the SRC wrote in a letter addressed to the Collectors.

"Districts under orange and yellow warning to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality. People may be advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning. Advice for fishermen is to be strictly implemented," the SRC added.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "An upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels lay over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th May 2025. Under its influence, a low pressure is likely to form over the same area today. It is likely become more marked."