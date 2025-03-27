Bhubaneswar: The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha government today approved altogether 10 industrial projects worth over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in the state.

These projects span key sectors including steel, aluminum, power generation, green hydrogen, engineering goods and green energy equipment. They are expected to generate over 51,939 jobs in the state.

The industrial projects will come up in districts like Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada.

In the aluminum sector, Vedanta Limited has planned to set up two projects in the Rayagada district. The company will set up a 6 MTPA-capacity alumina refinery with an investment of Rs 50,537 crore. The project is likely to create 8,700 employment opportunities.

Besides, Vedanta Ltd will establish a greenfield 1.2 MTPA aluminum smelter with an investment of Rs 40,991 crore in Rayagada. The project will generate 7,200 new jobs.

In steel sector, JSW Steel Limited will set up a 5 MTPA-capacity integrated steel plant along with upstream and downstream facilities in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore. They project will generate job opportunities for 8,000 people.

Similarly, Shyam Steel Works Private Limited will establish a 1.5 MTPA-capacity integrated steel plant along with upstream and down-stream facilities with an investment of Rs 5,200 crore in Bhadrak district. The project is expected to create 6,000 new job opportunities.

Besides, OCL Iron and steel Limited will expand its steel production with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore. The company will set up a 1.2 MTPA-capacity integrated steel plant generating employment for 3,500 people in Keonjhar.

In the power sector, Orissa Thermal Energy Limited has planned to set up a 2400 MW (i.e. 3 x 800 MW) ultra-super critical coal-based thermal power plant in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs 18,450 crore. This project will create employment for 8,100 people.

In the rare earth minerals sector, Orissa Metallurgical Industry Private Limited will set up a Titanium Complex for producing titanium slag, titanium pigment, titanium sponge in Ganjam district with an invest of Rs 8,000 crore. The project is likely to create 8,000 new job opportunities.