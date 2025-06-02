Boudh: In a major crackdown on wildlife crime, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police seized two elephant tusks worth around ₹50 lakh from a man in Boudh district on Sunday evening.

The accused, identified as Pramod Parida from Charada village in the district, was apprehended near Telibandha Chhak at around 7 PM. The STF team, led by DSP Rashmiranjan Pattnaik and Inspector Jitu Mohan Bassera, conducted the operation based on intelligence inputs.

During the search, two ivory tusks were recovered from Parida’s possession. The seized tusks are estimated to have a market value of approximately ₹50 lakh, officials said.

Following the seizure, the accused and the recovered tusks were handed over to the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Boudh, for further legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act.