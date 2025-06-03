Bhubaneswar: The main road between AG Square and Rajmahal Chhak in Bhubaneswar is in a deplorable condition due to an overflowing drain near Unit-2 vegetable market. For over a month, drain water has been flooding the road, making it difficult for commuters and posing serious hygiene issues.

Despite repeated complaints by local traders and residents, the situation remains unresolved. Pedestrians are forced to cover their noses with handkerchiefs due to the unbearable stench. The stagnant drain water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects.

Reports say that before the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in the city, temporary arrangements were made by laying a 4-inch pipeline to drain the water. However, the pipe burst under the pressure of traffic in just one night, and the problem returned to its original state. Since then, authorities have only sprinkled bleaching powder occasionally to control the smell, with no effort to provide a permanent solution.

Adding to the challenge, an underground cable line passes through the area, near the fruit market and petrol pump. Repairing the drain would require digging up the cable line, which locals say is one of the reasons for the delay in proper repair work.

Local Corporator Asia Begum said the drain falls under the Public Works Department (PWD), and she has raised the issue several times in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) meetings. Even the Mayor has inspected the site and is expected to hold a fresh discussion soon.

Meanwhile, a PWD engineer revealed that a letter was sent to the BMC in March to remove unauthorised shops built over the drain. But no action has been taken yet. The engineer said work would begin immediately once the encroachments are cleared.