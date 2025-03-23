Bhubaneswar: Some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the convoy of two Odisha ministers in Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj district today.

The incident took place during the visit of Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra to Mayurbhanj in the afternoon.

The two ministers visited several places in Mayurbhanj to take stock of the damage caused by the recent hailstorm in the district.

Pujari and Mohapatra had reached Mayurbhanj by helicopter. They later travelled to several affected places by road.

The miscreants allegedly pelted stones at some vehicles of the ministers’ convoy soon after they left Mayurbhanj for Bhubaneswar.

The window glasses of a few vehicles were damaged and a police constable was reportedly injured in the stone pelting incident. The injured constable was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

In a related development, some locals staged a road blockade in Bangriposi area of Mayurbhanj seeking proper relief to the people affected by the hailstorm.

They also alleged that the Revenue Minister did not inspect all the houses damaged by the hailstorm. Besides, the agitators gheraoed the district Sub-Collector seeking immediate relief for the affected villagers.

As per the preliminary reports, as many as 4,775 people of 47 villages in 19 gram panchayats under Bangriposi, Bisoi, Kuliana, Sarasakana and Karanjia blocks were affected by the hailstorm.

Similarly, at least 350 mud houses and several cattle sheds were damaged by the hailstorm.