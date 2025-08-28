Bhadrak: Four fishermen from Chudamani in Odisha's Bhadrak district were rescued on Tuesday evening after being stranded in the sea for two days following a storm that capsized their boat.

The incident occurred on August 24 when the fishermen set out for a routine fishing trip. Their boat was caught in a sudden storm and overturned, leaving them stranded. The fishermen managed to cling to the wreckage and drifted at sea before being spotted near the Banigachha coast.

On the evening of August 27, the boat owner was informed about their condition and immediately arranged for a rescue operation with the help of local boats. The four were brought ashore late at night in an ailing state and shifted to the Basudevpur Community health Centre by ambulance.

Doctors at the health centre said their condition had deteriorated due to prolonged exposure and lack of food while being stranded. They are currently undergoing treatment.