Bhubaneswar: The Women and Child Development (W&CD) Department, in collaboration with UNICEF, hosted a state-level stakeholder consultation on eliminating child trafficking in Odisha at the State Institute of Women and Child in the capital city here today.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida joined the event as chief guest and said that child trafficking is a sensitive issue and the state government is giving priority to all aspects of child and women trafficking.

The Deputy Chief Minister also opined that it is high time to strengthen the laws related to child protection and control the digital behavior of children.

Parida advised the officials to apply a proactive approach while dealing with the child protection issue, conduct awareness programme and issue a helpline number for quick action.

The Deputy Chief Minister urged all the stakeholders to join the movement and work in a mission mode to eradicate child trafficking.

To prevent heinous crime like child and women trafficking, we all must work together in partnership, opined Shubha Sarma, Principal Secretary, Women and child Development Department.

She also said that the department will make all possible efforts to prevent child trafficking. William Hanlon Jr., UNICEF State Chief, also joined the programme and appreciated Odisha government’s commitment to combat child trafficking.

The programme was attended by officials of various departments of the state government, chairman of various district child welfare committees, district child protection officers, project coordinator of Child Helpline Number and the members of major non-government organizations working in the field of child protection.

Officials of Railway Protection Force (RPF) from Kharagpur Division and senior officials of Odisha Police also took part in the discussion.

A detailed discussion was conducted on the causes and prevention of child trafficking on the occasion. Participants put emphasis on the 4P (prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership) approach in this regard.

Monisha Banerjee, Director, WCD delivered the welcome address and while Sambit Kumar Nayak, Additional Secretary, WCD proposed a vote of thanks.