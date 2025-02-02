Sonepur: In a tragic incident, a student died in a road accident while he was on the way to his school to participate in Saraswati Puja celebrations in Odisha's Sonepur district, today.

The deceased was identified as Krish Mahakur of Chouka village.

As per reports, the accident took place at Metakani Chhak under Birmaharajpur police limits when the motorcycle on which the student and his schoolmate were heading towards the school crashed into an electric pole.

While Krish died under the impact of the collision, his friend sustained critical injuries in the mishap and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.