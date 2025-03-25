Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government approved a proposal to provide one additional egg and other protein/iron rich supplements for students in their mid-day meal in schools.

The School & Mass Education Department informed this today in a letter to the state nodal officer, PM POSHAN Programme, Bhubaneswar.

As per the decision, one additional egg and other protein and iron rich supplements will be provided to both elementary (Class 1-8) and secondary (Class 9-10) students in schools from the upcoming financial year under PM POSHAN Programme.

With this, each student will get three eggs per week.

Total Rs 372.80 crore will be spent annually for one additional egg and other protein supplements from the state exchequer.

The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme, previously known as the National Programme of Mid-Day Meal in schools, is a key Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA). Its primary goal is to enhance the nutritional status of children enrolled in classes I to VIII in schools.