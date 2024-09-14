Bhubaneswar: As many as 50 lakh women have already registered themselves for the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha government.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister and Women & Child Development (W&CD) Minister Pravati Parida today.

“So far, as many as 50 lakh women have registered themselves for the Subhadra Yojana of Odisha government. The women who have registered themselves for the scheme by September 15 will get the first installment through their bank accounts on September 17,” said Parida.

The state government will organise Padayatra across Odisha on September 15 (Sunday) to create awareness regarding the novel scheme, revealed the Deputy Chief Minister.

“Padayatra will be organised in each and every gram panchayat in the state on September 15 to create awareness among the women. A mega Padayatra will be held in the capital city. The awareness rally will commence at Giridurga temple and end at Rama Devi University,” she said.

All women in the age group of 21 to 60 will be included under the scheme. The scheme will transform the lives of over 1 crore women in Odisha.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under the scheme.

Registration for Subhadra Yojana began on September 1. The cash assistance scheme for women will be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.