Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida cleared confusion over the non-disbursement of Subhadra money to eligible beneficiaries in their bank accounts in the second phase of the first installment.

Speaking to reporters, Pravati Parida, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's cabinet, assured that all eligible beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana will receive money.

"If there is an error in the application, the eligibile beneficiaries will receive a phone call. The verification will be done in block level. The Anganwadi workers will make door-to-door visit to indentify the beneficiaries. Everyone will get the money. The Subhadra money will be disbursed till the last beneficiary is found," Parida said.

The Deputy CM also gave hint about third phase of the first installment.

"The third phase will also begin and be announced on time. Till today, 60,000 applications have received. The Subhadra money will be given to more than 1 crore beneficiaries. There is no reduction in the budget for Subhadra Yojana. The selection will continue till the last beneficiary is found and so also the dibursement of money under the scheme," she said.

As promised by the BJP in the poll manifesto, CM Mohan Majhi announced the Subhadra Yojana after formation of the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the women welfare scheme at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on September 17. Under the scheme, over 25 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 5000 in their bank accounts in the first installment for the year 2024.

The Subhadra money was sent to beneificiaries, who had not received their first installment in first phase, in the second phase on October 9.