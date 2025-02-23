Bhubaneswar: After the grand inauguration on February 22, the second day of the Subhadra Shakti Mela 2025 continued to captivate visitors with its vibrant displays, bustling stalls, and cultural extravaganza.

With an overwhelming number of visitors, the enthusiasm and excitement at Janata Maidan in the capital city here remained high as people explored the unique products crafted by SHGs and PGs from across Odisha.

The special attraction is the live demo stalls by SHG/PG during Subhadra Shakti Mela. Bampada Jaukandhei SHG from Remuna, Baleswar district is showing the making of Lac product while SRI Jagannatha PG from Ananadpur, Keonjhar is showing the live making of Papier Mache.

Maa Baibhava Laxmi SHG from Nuapada is showing the making of wooden craft wooden statue, idol, Satyanasi PG from kendrapada is showing the making of Golden grass product. Swayang Sahayak Dal, durasuni from Mayurbhanja is presenting the live making of sabai craft whereas the Kulibahal Terracota PG is presenting the live making of pottery.

The 300 stalls offering a diverse range of products saw enthusiastic buyers, with themed categories such as handicrafts, handlooms, millet-based products, organic produce, home essentials, and natural wellness items becoming crowd favorites. Traditional handicrafts like Dhokra art, Sabai grass products, and Kotpad textiles received immense appreciation from visitors, while the handloom section featuring Sambalpuri, Kotpad, and Bomkai sarees saw brisk sales. The food and spices section, particularly showcasing millet-based snacks and organic spices, was a major attraction among health-conscious buyers.

Visitors also flocked to the food stalls run by SHGs, relishing a variety of millet-based delicacies. The flavorful dishes not only showcased Odisha’s rich culinary heritage but also reinforced the importance of nutritious and sustainable eating habits. The SHG-run food court remained a highlight, drawing continuous crowds eager to experience traditional flavors with a modern touch.

The total business generated by the SHG stalls on the first day of the fair amounted to more than Rs 15 lakh, showcasing the economic impact of the mela and the growing market demand for SHG-produced goods.

As the sun set, cultural performances added to the grandeur of the evening, leaving the audience mesmerized. Students from Satyabadi Sangeet Mahavidyalaya showcased a spectacular Odissi dance performance, celebrating the rich artistic legacy of Odisha. The evening concluded with a captivating melody night featuring Sashank Sekhar, Lipsa Mohapatra, and their team, who enthralled the audience with their soulful renditions.